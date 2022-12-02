Explosions rock Dnipro

On the afternoon of 2 December, explosions were heard during an air-raid siren in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster]

Explosions have been heard in the city, Suspilne journalists reported at 14:17.

An air-raid siren was sounded at that time in the city and Oblast; as of 14.53, it was given an all-clear.





