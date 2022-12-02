Explosions rock Dnipro
Friday, 2 December 2022, 13:21
On the afternoon of 2 December, explosions were heard during an air-raid siren in the city of Dnipro.
Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster]
Details:
Advertisement:
Explosions have been heard in the city, Suspilne journalists reported at 14:17.
An air-raid siren was sounded at that time in the city and Oblast; as of 14.53, it was given an all-clear.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!