Ukrenergo company to bill Russia for destroyed infrastructure

Friday, 2 December 2022, 14:46

In the near future, Ukrenergo company will bill Russians for destroying Ukrainian infrastructure; a relevant legal mechanism is being developed. 

This was reported by Maksym Yurkov, the Director of Legal Affairs of NPC Ukrenergo, during the 6th Business & Legal Energy Forum. 

"We account for all the damage realtime, every day. We are composing an estimate and soon will issue a bill to Russia for our destroyed infrastructure. We already have a certain experience in issuing invoices to the Russian Federation.

That is because we were one of the few that have sued them and have ongoing legal proceedings concerning our assets in Crimea", Yurko explained. 

According to him, a certain legal mechanism is being developed now that will allow the company to protect its interests regarding compensation for inflicted damage.

Background: 

As a result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure the losses incurred have exceeded 70 billion hryvnias,  Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, said. 

Advertisement: