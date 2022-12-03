All Sections
Russians bring teachers from Dagestan to occupied Melitopol

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 December 2022, 02:18
Due to the shortage of staff, the Russians have brought teachers from Dagestan to the occupied Melitopol.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The occupiers continue to bring their teachers, who are supposed to Russify Ukrainian children, to the temporarily occupied territories.

This time, teachers from Dagestan, who are supposed to cover the shortage of staff and spread propaganda in the occupied schools, were brought to Melitopol."

Details: The National Resistance Center emphasised that the majority of Ukrainian teachers refused to cooperate with the Russians, and therefore they are forced to bring their teachers to the occupied territories, promising them higher salaries and benefits.

Background: 

Earlier, the NRC reported that the occupiers are checking the identities of children who do not visit Russian schools.

