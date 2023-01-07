Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses new military aid to Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has discussed the details of the new US aid package to Ukraine with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.



Quote: "Discussed details of the new US package of security assistance for Ukraine and next Ramstein meeting with Lloyd J. Austin III."

Details: Reznikov noted that the largest US aid package provides Ukraine with "new capabilities to liberate our territory in the east and the south."



Background: The United States has allocated a new package of defence assistance worth more than US$3 billion for Ukraine; it will include, among other items, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

