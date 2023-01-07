All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses new military aid to Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 00:34
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses new military aid to Ukraine with Pentagon chief

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has discussed the details of the new US aid package to Ukraine with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "Discussed details of the new US package of security assistance for Ukraine and next Ramstein meeting with Lloyd J. Austin III."

Details: Reznikov noted that the largest US aid package provides Ukraine with "new capabilities to liberate our territory in the east and the south."

Background: The United States has allocated a new package of defence assistance worth more than US$3 billion for Ukraine; it will include, among other items, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: