Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses new military aid to Ukraine with Pentagon chief
Saturday, 7 January 2023, 00:34
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, has discussed the details of the new US aid package to Ukraine with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.
Source: Reznikov on Twitter
Quote: "Discussed details of the new US package of security assistance for Ukraine and next Ramstein meeting with Lloyd J. Austin III."
Details: Reznikov noted that the largest US aid package provides Ukraine with "new capabilities to liberate our territory in the east and the south."
Background: The United States has allocated a new package of defence assistance worth more than US$3 billion for Ukraine; it will include, among other items, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
