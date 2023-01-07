All Sections
Russian forces drop 2 explosive devices on civilian courtyard

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 21:46
Russian forces dropped two explosive devices on the courtyard belonging to a civilian resident of the Velyka Pysarivka hromada [an administrative unit designating the town of Velyka Pysarivka and its adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Zhyvytskyi: "Velyka Pysarivka hromada: enemy forces dropped two explosive devices from a drone on the courtyard belonging to a local resident. The man was miraculously spared from injury.

Shalyhyne hromada: the Russians twice opened machine gun fire in our direction. There were a total of 17 rounds. There were no casualties or damage to buildings."

Details: Zhyvytskyi later added that after 20:00 Russian forces once again used machine guns to fire further 16 rounds on the Shalyhyne hromada.

Preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties.

