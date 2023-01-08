Explosions rock Kherson city

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kherson after midnight on 8 January.

Source: Suspilne Kherson news outlet

Quote: "Journalists of Suspilne have reported that explosions are heard in Kherson."

Background: On 6 January, it was reported that Russian artillery units shelled fire departments in Kherson for the second time in two days.

As a result of the attack on the fire department in Kherson on 6 January, an emergency worker was killed.

