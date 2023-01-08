Armed Forces of Ukraine hit dormitory with mobilised Russians inside in Rubizhne

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck a dormitory in occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast; as a result, at least 14 mobilised Russians were killed, reports Office for Strategic Communication.

Source: Stratcom

Quote: "Rubizhne. According to the preliminary information, 14 mobilised Russians have dressed up nicely in fashionable black bags [i.e.,died] due to an attack on the dormitory of a medical university."

Advertisement:

Details: The Office for Strategic Communication emphasises that the number of injured is still unknown.

Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's Eve, killing 400 and wounding 300 occupiers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!