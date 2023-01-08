All Sections
Armed Forces of Ukraine hit dormitory with mobilised Russians inside in Rubizhne

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 14:13

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck a dormitory in occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast; as a result, at least 14 mobilised Russians were killed, reports Office for Strategic Communication. 

Source: Stratcom 

Quote: "Rubizhne. According to the preliminary information, 14 mobilised Russians have dressed up nicely in fashionable black bags [i.e.,died] due to an attack on the dormitory of a medical university."

Details: The Office for Strategic Communication emphasises that the number of injured is still unknown. 

Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's Eve, killing 400 and wounding 300 occupiers.

