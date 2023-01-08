Russians struck 144 blows to Sumy Oblast: houses, a school, a club, and a farm were damaged

On Sunday, Russian troops inflicted 144 strikes on five hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.] of Sumy Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, chairman of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Zhyvytskyy: "The Russian army carried out 144 (!) strikes during the day on the territory of Sumy Oblast. In particular, the Esman, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, Bilopillia and Khotin hromadas were under fire."

Details: Russians shelled Esman hromada four times with mortars, grad and barrel artillery. There were 44 strikes in total.

As a result of the shelling, four private houses of local residents, as well as a school and a village club were significantly damaged.

Myropillia hromada: the Russians fired mortars and artillery. There were 42 strikes.

Russian shells damaged five residential buildings and a local farm.

Nova Sloboda hromada was shelled by the Russian army with 120 mm mortars, there were 11 strikes.

Bilopillia hromada was also hit with mortars; there were 29 strikes.

"The explosions destroyed one residential building. People were not at home at that time – this saved their lives," Zhyvytskyy said.

In Khotin hromada 18 Russian mines exploded.

In all cases, there were no casualties.

