Russians attack Nikopol in the evening

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 23:28
The Russians fired on the city of Nikopol and the territory of the Chervonohryhorivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.] on the evening of 8 January.

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers fired on the city of Nikopol and the territory of the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the evening. Specialist engineers from the State Emergency Service are examining the sites of the strikes.

There were no casualties.

Fire not related to hostilities was put out during the day in Nikopol. Unfortunately, one woman is dead and two other people are in a serious condition."

Details: Yevtushenko has also reported that the day passed without emergency situations in other territories of the district.

"I would ask that residents of coastal areas spend the night in a shelter, or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.]," the head of Nikopol District Military Administration added.

Advertisement: