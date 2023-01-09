All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Nikopol in the evening

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 00:28

The Russians fired on the city of Nikopol and the territory of the Chervonohryhorivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.] on the evening of 8 January.

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers fired on the city of Nikopol and the territory of the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the evening. Specialist engineers from the State Emergency Service are examining the sites of the strikes.

There were no casualties.

Fire not related to hostilities was put out during the day in Nikopol. Unfortunately, one woman is dead and two other people are in a serious condition."

Details: Yevtushenko has also reported that the day passed without emergency situations in other territories of the district.

"I would ask that residents of coastal areas spend the night in a shelter, or follow the two-walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.]," the head of Nikopol District Military Administration added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News