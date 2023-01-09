All Sections
Russia plans to send up to 50,000 civilians to occupied Mariupol

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 9 January 2023, 10:10

About 50,000 Russian civilians may come to Russian-occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast in January, according to Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the legally elected mayor of the city.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram 

Quote: "Mariupol continues to be destroyed without breaks or days off. A new wave of civilian occupiers is expected today after the New Year’s holidays. The main task is to demolish and clear the city to a "zero" state as much as possible.

The number of Russian citizens is expected to rise to 50,000 people in January. The occupation continues."

Details: Andriushchenko said that in the village of Mangush near Mariupol, employees of the utility company which was repairing the water supply system resigned on 1 January due to a suspension of salary payments.

Now, due to a lack of hands to promptly repair a water pipeline rupture, the water has started to freeze, so most of the village has been left without water, and there is almost no chance to repair it until the weather gets warmer, the adviser to the lawfully elected mayor said.

