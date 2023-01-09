All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia intends to sell aircraft repair plant stolen from Ukraine in Crimea

Monday, 9 January 2023, 10:31

The occupation administration of the Russian Federation in Crimea has put up for sale 100% of the shares of the state-owned company Yevpatoriia Aircraft Repair Plant, which is a part of Ukroboronprom [an association of multi-product companies in various sectors of the Ukrainian defence industry – ed.].

Source: Ukroboronprom on Facebook

Details: The plant has been located in the temporarily occupied territory since 2014.

This is the third attempt by the invaders to sell what does not belong to them, the state-owned company stressed.

Quote: "The actions of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation are another manifestation of aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and the results of the sham auction will be considered null and void.

The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, is an integral part of the territory of Ukraine, which is subject to the Constitution and laws of Ukraine as well as international treaties ratified by the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian parliament].

The temporary Russian occupation of the territories of Ukraine is illegal and does not create any territorial rights for the aggressor state.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"We will definitely resume control over the activities of the state-owned company Yevpatoriia Aircraft Repair Plant after the liberation of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Ukroboronprom states.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News