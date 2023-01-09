Russia intends to sell aircraft repair plant stolen from Ukraine in Crimea

The occupation administration of the Russian Federation in Crimea has put up for sale 100% of the shares of the state-owned company Yevpatoriia Aircraft Repair Plant, which is a part of Ukroboronprom [an association of multi-product companies in various sectors of the Ukrainian defence industry – ed.].

Source: Ukroboronprom on Facebook

Details: The plant has been located in the temporarily occupied territory since 2014.

This is the third attempt by the invaders to sell what does not belong to them, the state-owned company stressed.

Quote: "The actions of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation are another manifestation of aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and the results of the sham auction will be considered null and void.

The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, is an integral part of the territory of Ukraine, which is subject to the Constitution and laws of Ukraine as well as international treaties ratified by the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian parliament].

The temporary Russian occupation of the territories of Ukraine is illegal and does not create any territorial rights for the aggressor state.

"We will definitely resume control over the activities of the state-owned company Yevpatoriia Aircraft Repair Plant after the liberation of the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Ukroboronprom states.

