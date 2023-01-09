All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"They wanna send me to Kherson, it’s a hellhole" – Defence Intelligence publishes intercepted call from occupier fleeing Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 20:17
They wanna send me to Kherson, it’s a hellhole – Defence Intelligence publishes intercepted call from occupier fleeing Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted call from an occupier who is trying to resign and go back to Russia because his command is planning to deploy him near the city of Kherson.

Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "I don’t know. It seems like they’re taking us to Russia to reorganise the troops. And then they’ll send us to Kherson… Yeah… So I’m thinking that if I manage to get to Russia, then I won’t be f**king coming back from there. I’ll try to run away to Pechenga [a village in Murmansk Oblast in Russia – ed.]. In other battalions people are let go as soon as their contract ends, but in this f**king 200th brigade nothing ever gets done. This is the most f**ked-up brigade…

Advertisement:

We asked a battalion commander yesterday about resigning, and he said ‘Ask the company commander.’

Let them raise this issue and resolve it. There’s just no way I’m going to Kherson, they say it’s a hellhole there."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: