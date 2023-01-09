All Sections
"They wanna send me to Kherson, it’s a hellhole" – Defence Intelligence publishes intercepted call from occupier fleeing Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 21:17

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted call from an occupier who is trying to resign and go back to Russia because his command is planning to deploy him near the city of Kherson.

Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "I don’t know. It seems like they’re taking us to Russia to reorganise the troops. And then they’ll send us to Kherson… Yeah… So I’m thinking that if I manage to get to Russia, then I won’t be f**king coming back from there. I’ll try to run away to Pechenga [a village in Murmansk Oblast in Russia – ed.]. In other battalions people are let go as soon as their contract ends, but in this f**king 200th brigade nothing ever gets done. This is the most f**ked-up brigade…

We asked a battalion commander yesterday about resigning, and he said ‘Ask the company commander.’

Let them raise this issue and resolve it. There’s just no way I’m going to Kherson, they say it’s a hellhole there."

