School police officer from Odesa gives online lessons for children while being on frontline

Friday, 3 February 2023, 12:18

Vladyslav Bukhan, a school police officer, is serving in the frontline zone, but keeps giving classes to his students.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department

Details: Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Bukhan is a patrol police inspector in Odesa Oblast. He is currently involved in national security and defence activities in the city of Kherson.

As Biloshytskyi states, Vladyslav supports Kherson residents, particularly the elderly who remain in the city.

Along with his service, the officer continues to hold online lessons for children in Odesa who study remotely.

Quote: "Safety lessons are important for children, especially now. The main thing is to have a phone and the Internet, so you can see the children online," says Oleksii Biloshytskyi.

In the video, Vladyslav conducts an online lesson with students of Odesa school No. 16. The topic is Safe Internet for Teenage Users.

Background: Professor Fedir Shandor from Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Oblast, gave classes right from the trenches in Ukraine's east.

Advertisement: