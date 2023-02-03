In occupied Mariupol, clothes for those in need were hung near the former Central Department Store

In occupied Mariupol, local residents hang clothes for those in need near the building of Central Department Store destroyed by the Russians.

The Mariupol City Council reported this.

"People are still freezing and not everyone has the opportunity to buy warm clothes", informs the mayor's office.

The ministry notes that the clothes for the poor hung in the city centre, next to the former Central Department Store, clearly demonstrate what life looks like in the occupied place.

Clothes on the trees in the occupied Mariupols

Central department store in Mariupol before the war and occupation

Central department store in Mariupol before the war and occupation: McDonalds and pizza Celentano

Reminder: A label saying 'Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine' appeared on the wall of the barracks where the Russian military is located in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!