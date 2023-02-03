Poland: About 40 countries to take tough stance against participation of Russia and Belarus in Olympics

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk expects that about 40 countries would oppose the inclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the program of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He said this in an interview with PAP, European Pravda writes.

Bortnichuk reported that the meeting with a permanent group of about 40 sports ministers from the countries of the European Union, as well as from Britain, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Japan, who should present a "strong joint position", is to take place on 10 February.

"This will certainly be a tough position, which will oppose the participation of representatives of Russia and Belarus in the Olympic Games," the minister said.

Answering a question about the statements of Ukraine and Latvia regarding the boycott of the upcoming Olympics, he assessed that this is "always the strongest card and the final decision." "I think these countries will take advantage of this without hesitation," he added.

Answering the question whether one can expect a wider coalition of states to boycott the Games on 10 February, Bortniczuk said that he would not foresee this. "I would give the IOC a chance for self-reflection before putting them in front of a wall of such strong alternatives. We have time for that. The Games will take place in the middle of the next year, so there is time to evaluate the tools. Instead of immediately humiliating the partners, it is worth first giving a chance for self-reflection," he emphasised.

On February 2, the heads of the sport ministries in Poland and the Baltic States condemned the attempts of the International Olympic Committee to bring athletes from Russia and Belarus back to international competitions.

In an address at the end of January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the beginning of a Marathon of Honesty, which would be aimed at cleansing hypocrisy from the international Olympic leadership and preventing any attempts to bring representatives of Russia back to international sports arena.

Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee, after that stated that he wanted to "explore the possibility" of the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international sports, even though this may be the reason for Ukraine's boycott of the competition.

