All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland: About 40 countries to take tough stance against participation of Russia and Belarus in Olympics

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 15:26

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk expects that about 40 countries would oppose the inclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the program of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He said this in an interview with PAP, European Pravda writes.

Bortnichuk reported that the meeting with a permanent group of about 40 sports ministers from the countries of the European Union, as well as from Britain, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Japan, who should present a "strong joint position", is to take place on 10 February.

Advertisement:

"This will certainly be a tough position, which will oppose the participation of representatives of Russia and Belarus in the Olympic Games," the minister said.

Answering a question about the statements of Ukraine and Latvia regarding the boycott of the upcoming Olympics, he assessed that this is "always the strongest card and the final decision." "I think these countries will take advantage of this without hesitation," he added.

Answering the question whether one can expect a wider coalition of states to boycott the Games on 10 February, Bortniczuk said that he would not foresee this. "I would give the IOC a chance for self-reflection before putting them in front of a wall of such strong alternatives. We have time for that. The Games will take place in the middle of the next year, so there is time to evaluate the tools. Instead of immediately humiliating the partners, it is worth first giving a chance for self-reflection," he emphasised.

On February 2, the heads of the sport ministries in Poland and the Baltic States condemned the attempts of the International Olympic Committee to bring athletes from Russia and Belarus back to international competitions.

In an address at the end of January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the beginning of a Marathon of Honesty, which would be aimed at cleansing hypocrisy from the international Olympic leadership and preventing any attempts to bring representatives of Russia back to international sports arena.

Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee, after that stated that he wanted to "explore the possibility" of the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international sports, even though this may be the reason for Ukraine's boycott of the competition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: