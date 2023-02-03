All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air siren sounds throughout Ukraine second time this day: MiG aircraft takes off in Belarus again

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 3 February 2023, 17:32

The air raid was sounded all throughout Ukraine due to a Russian aircraft takeoff in Belarus. It is the second takeoff that takes place on Friday, 3 February.

Source: alerts.in.ua and Belaruski Hajun monitoring group

Details: Hajun states that at 16:30, a MiG-31K aircraft of the Russian Air Forces took off from the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus. The aircraft may be carrying the Kinzhal supersonic missiles.

The air raid siren sounded for about 40 minutes.

On 3 February in the morning, the air raid sirens were sounded all throughout Ukraine for an hour and 40 minutes, while the Russian MiG-31K aircrafts were flying in the air space of Belarus.

Background:

  • On 2 February in the afternoon, Russia and Belarus announced the end of "flight tactical exercises of an Allied State [i.e., Russia and Belarus]". Yet the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the evening that Russians had not moved their aircrafts to the places of permanent deployment.
  • Later, Belaruski Hajun reported that this may indicate Russia's decision to strengthen its air presence in Belarus. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News