All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air siren sounds throughout Ukraine second time this day: MiG aircraft takes off in Belarus again

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 3 February 2023, 16:32
Air siren sounds throughout Ukraine second time this day: MiG aircraft takes off in Belarus again

The air raid was sounded all throughout Ukraine due to a Russian aircraft takeoff in Belarus. It is the second takeoff that takes place on Friday, 3 February.

Source: alerts.in.ua and Belaruski Hajun monitoring group

Details: Hajun states that at 16:30, a MiG-31K aircraft of the Russian Air Forces took off from the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus. The aircraft may be carrying the Kinzhal supersonic missiles.

Advertisement:

The air raid siren sounded for about 40 minutes.

On 3 February in the morning, the air raid sirens were sounded all throughout Ukraine for an hour and 40 minutes, while the Russian MiG-31K aircrafts were flying in the air space of Belarus.

Background:

  • On 2 February in the afternoon, Russia and Belarus announced the end of "flight tactical exercises of an Allied State [i.e., Russia and Belarus]". Yet the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the evening that Russians had not moved their aircrafts to the places of permanent deployment.
  • Later, Belaruski Hajun reported that this may indicate Russia's decision to strengthen its air presence in Belarus. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: