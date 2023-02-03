Air siren sounds throughout Ukraine second time this day: MiG aircraft takes off in Belarus again

The air raid was sounded all throughout Ukraine due to a Russian aircraft takeoff in Belarus. It is the second takeoff that takes place on Friday, 3 February.

Details: Hajun states that at 16:30, a MiG-31K aircraft of the Russian Air Forces took off from the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus. The aircraft may be carrying the Kinzhal supersonic missiles.

The air raid siren sounded for about 40 minutes.

On 3 February in the morning, the air raid sirens were sounded all throughout Ukraine for an hour and 40 minutes, while the Russian MiG-31K aircrafts were flying in the air space of Belarus.

On 2 February in the afternoon, Russia and Belarus announced the end of "flight tactical exercises of an Allied State [i.e., Russia and Belarus]". Yet the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the evening that Russians had not moved their aircrafts to the places of permanent deployment.

Later, Belaruski Hajun reported that this may indicate Russia's decision to strengthen its air presence in Belarus.

