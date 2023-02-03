EU to provide Ukraine with first billion euros for reconstruction after war

While in Kyiv, Ursula von der Leyen, the Head of the European Commission announced the allocation of the first billion euros for the restoration of the destruction caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, in accordance with the Rapid Recovery Plan.

She said this at a press conference in accordance with the Ukraine-EU summit, reports European Pravda.

"Helping now to repair the damage that Putin's bombs are doing to energy infrastructure is one case. But rebuilding homes, roads, infrastructure, schools, hospitals is a daily job that needs to be done. That's why it's so important that we start Rapid Recovery immediately. It's built in the larger rebuilding process. I'm delighted that we can announce that the first billion will be given to Rapid Recovery... So that the work can start immediately," she said.

The day before, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed the EU that Ukraine's losses from the Russian aggression might reach 750 billion euros.

Meanwhile, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, called on the capitals of the EU countries to accelerate negotiations on the use of confiscated assets of the Russian central bank in the amount of $300 billion for the restoration of Ukraine.

