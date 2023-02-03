Occupiers carry out offensive on Bakhmut and 3 more fronts, suffer big losses – General Staff report

As of 3 February, the Russian occupiers are continuing to carry out the offensive on the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and suffer significant losses in manpower and military equipment.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine

Details: On the Lyman front, Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Torske in Donetsk Oblast and Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the settlements of Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast came under attack.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Tonenke, Vodiane, Heorhiivka and Mariinka were targeted.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Neskuchne, Bohoyavlenka and Vuhledar using tanks, mortars and artillery.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians launched attacks using tanks, mortars and artillery on areas of Dvorichna, Zapadne, Holubivka, Kupianska, Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers attacked over 15 settlements, including Novopil and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kherson, Kachkarivka and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhan fronts, there were no signs of the Russian offensive groupings. At the same time, the settlements close to the state border are constantly being attacked by the Russian forces. The districts of such settlements as Tymonovychi and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Rozkovychi, Tovstodubove, Studenok, Starykove, Volfyne and Mykolaivka in Sumy Oblast, and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Hatyshche and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast were under attack.

In the settlement of Bilovodsk in Luhansk Oblast, the occupiers turned the Central district hospital into a military hospital and admitted up to 120 injured Russian soldiers there.

In order to make up for the losses in personnel, Russia is continuing its recruiting campaign among convicts. During the last week, up to 1,000 mercenaries were hired in correctional facilities of Novosibirsk Oblast in Russia.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched four attacks on the districts of the concentration of Russian manpower and one attack on the position of Russian multiple-launch missile systems. The Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two areas of concentration of Russian manpower at the same time.

