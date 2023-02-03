Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

All Sections
Friday, 3 February 2023, 22:55

Every day, Ukrainska Pravda’s editorial office works to ensure that you, the readers, receive relevant and important information. We have been supported by readers from all over the world on the Patreon crowdfunding platform for half a year already.

Thanks to donations from readers, we are able to carry out systematic journalistic investigations that lead to changes, visit hot spots to cover the lives of people and soldiers in a full-scale war and show important events on the home front.

This reader engagement helps us experiment and work with new formats.

In our opinion, today is the perfect time to support the editorial office of Ukrainska Pravda, which fights every day on the information front. When creating materials, we always take into account the interests of our audience. 

The effectiveness of the editorial office can be assessed by the number of people who go to our website to check out news. Ukrainska Pravda has become the second most visited website after Google in the first days of the war. 

Every week we post unique materials, as well as photos and videos from the front line and liberated cities on our Patreon. In particular, our regular readers have the opportunity to receive exclusive postcard photos from the frontline.

Support UP on Patreon: patreon.com

You can also join the UP Club to enjoy additional benefits: club.pravda.com.ua

