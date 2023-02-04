All Sections
Plant on fire in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 01:45

A fire broke out in Borisovka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, following projectiles hitting the premises of the factory.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; social network posts

Quote: "Projectiles hit the premises of an industrial plant. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties reported: people managed to get to a safe distance.

[Authorities have] formed an emergency response centre. All emergency services are heading to the site."

Details: Local social media public groups shared a video of a fire at an industrial plant.

According to the information shared in these public groups, the plant that has caught fire is the Borisov bridge metal construction plant. The same sources stated that this plant manufactured the structural elements for the Crimean Bridge.

