All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Plant on fire in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 00:45
Plant on fire in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

A fire broke out in Borisovka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, following projectiles hitting the premises of the factory.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; social network posts

Quote: "Projectiles hit the premises of an industrial plant. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties reported: people managed to get to a safe distance.

Advertisement:

[Authorities have] formed an emergency response centre. All emergency services are heading to the site."

Details: Local social media public groups shared a video of a fire at an industrial plant.

According to the information shared in these public groups, the plant that has caught fire is the Borisov bridge metal construction plant. The same sources stated that this plant manufactured the structural elements for the Crimean Bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: