Ukraine ready to facilitate transportation of natural gas from Caspian Sea to EU

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 16:04

Ukraine is ready to provide free capacities for the transportation and storage of natural gas from the Caspian Sea to the member states of the European Union.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

Quote: "The pumping season will begin in a few months. Most of the gas stations of the EU countries are full, which contributes to the increase of interest in Ukrainian gas stations.

The key solution is based on the use of the existing infrastructure facilities, the capacity of the Trans-Balkan Pipeline. This is an opportunity to attract new customers of services at interstate connection points for the operator of the natural gas transmission system of Ukraine," said Mykola Kolisnyk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 9th Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

Details: The deputy minister added that the Ukrainian side is interested in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and is ready to cooperate in the framework of diversification of natural gas supply routes.

Kolisnyk emphasised that the strategic interest of Ukraine is cooperation with the EU, the USA, Turkey and Azerbaijan, including to weaken the influence of the Russian Federation in the southern direction.

Background:

Ukrtransgaz, the Ukrainian gas storage operator, has submitted a request to the energy regulator for certification according to European rules.

