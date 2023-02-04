Russians hit Nikopol district with tubed artillery damaging power transmission line

Russian forces have hit Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using tubed artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, the army of the Russian Federation attacked Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas using tubed artillery."

Details: Power transmission lines have been damaged in the attacks; there were no casualties.

