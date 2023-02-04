Russian occupiers demolish a boulevard in central Mariupol

The Russian occupation regime has demolished Khmelnytskyi Boulevard in central Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "A new ‘dark spot’ on the map of Mariupol, a new demolition. Khmelnytskyi Boulevard. Central district."

Details: Andriushchenko posted a video which shows the demolition process.

"Soon there will be nothing left of Mariupol as we know it," he wrote.

Background:

In December 2022, the Russian occupiers demolished the building of the Mariupol Drama Theatre, where about 300 people were killed in a Russian airstrike in March.

They also dismantled the Monument to Victims of Holodomor and Political Repression, erected in the centre of Mariupol in 2004, on 19 October 2022, and the monument with the city’s Ukrainian name at the entrance to Mariupol.

