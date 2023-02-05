Ukrainian forces kill 700 Russian soldiers on 4 February

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 700 Russian soldiers and destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 2 air defence systems on Saturday, 4 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 131,290 (+700) military personnel,

3,220 (+2) tanks,

6,405 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

2,226 (+6) artillery systems,

460 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

227 (+2) air defence systems,

294 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

284 (+0) helicopters,

1,958 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs,

796 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,091 (+10) vehicles and tankers,

203 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!