Ukrainian forces kill 700 Russian soldiers on 4 February
Sunday, 5 February 2023, 07:56
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 700 Russian soldiers and destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 2 air defence systems on Saturday, 4 February.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 131,290 (+700) military personnel,
- 3,220 (+2) tanks,
- 6,405 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,226 (+6) artillery systems,
- 460 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 227 (+2) air defence systems,
- 294 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 284 (+0) helicopters,
- 1,958 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 796 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,091 (+10) vehicles and tankers,
- 203 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
