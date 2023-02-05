Drone used to adjust Russian artillery fire shot down in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian Border Guards have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that Russian artillery forces were using to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire.

Source: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on Telegram

Quote: "[Ukraine’s] defenders have shot down a drone using small arms."

Details: The border guards reported that following the downing of the drone and thus the loss of reconnaissance capability, Russian artillery attacks have become less precise and eventually stopped.

