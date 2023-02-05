All Sections
"Afraid to try it": soldier liberated from Russian captivity confesses that he was holding an apple for first time in almost a year

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 11:33

Maksym Kolesnikov, a Ukrainian soldier liberated from Russian captivity, has admitted that he has not held fresh fruit in his hands for a whole year. At first, the man was fearful of trying it. 

This was reported by the author of the photo and video, Andrii Kachor. 

In the video, the soldier looks at the apple with a baffled gaze and shares his emotions. 

"For the first time in a year I’m eating fresh fruit," says Maksym. 

 
photo: Andriy Kachor

According to the photographer, before taking a bite of the apple, the former prisoner of war admitted that he was afraid to do so.

"This photo came out by accident. I was thinking of shooting a video, but I pushed the wrong button, and in the end it turned out to be a photo," Andrii Kachor comments on his picture.

Military serviceman Maksym Kolesnikov is a former restaurateur and journalist.

Maksym Kolesnikov returned home during the big exchange on 4 February. That was when Ukraine liberated 116 of its people.

