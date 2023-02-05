Russians launch 4 missile attacks on Sunday, injuring people – General Staff report

On Sunday, 5 February, Russians launched four missile attacks on Ukraine, two on the city of Kharkiv, and two on the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers also launched over 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Details: Russians continue to carry out regrouping on some fronts. They concentrate main efforts on conducting offensives of the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

During the day the Russian occupiers launched four missile attacks, two of which targeted the civil infrastructure of Kharkiv and resulted in a completely destroyed building of an educational facility and five injured civilians.

Two Russian missiles struck Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast. Four apartment blocks and a kindergarten were damaged, four civilians received injuries of different degree of severity.

In addition to this, the occupiers launched over 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems, particularly on civil facilities of Kherson. Russian shells damaged residential buildings, there were people killed and injured.

The threat of further Russian aircraft and missile attacks remains high all throughout Ukraine.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhan fronts the situation has not changed. Russians preserve their military presence in the border areas of Ukraine but do not form offensive groupings. A number of settlements were under attack: Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Sopych, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne and Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast; Huriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Zemlianki and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Ivanivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as on Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers attacked the settlements of Terny in Donetsk Oblast and Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Terny in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front Russians launched attacks on the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Zalizne and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Semenivka, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the occupiers launched attacks on the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast, using tanks, mortars and artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, more than 20 settlements were attacked. Among them are Novopil, Olhiivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the occupiers launched attacks on the city of Kherson as well as on the settlements of Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Beryslav, Vesele, Mykilske, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Honcharne in Kherson Oblast. 15 settlements in total were under attack.

The Air Forces of Ukraine launched nine attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower of the occupiers, while the Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck two areas of the concentration of manpower and ammunition storage of the occupiers.

