Ukraine sends letters to sponsors of Olympic Committee – Zelenskyy
Ukraine has sent letters to the companies that support the International Olympic Committee the most when it comes to possible participation of Russian athletes in the next year's Olympics.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address
Quote: "We also continue our diplomatic marathon to prevent the Kremlin from using world sports and the Olympic movement for its propaganda. Representatives of a terrorist state should have no place at the Olympics and international tournaments.
Ukraine has sent respective letters to the companies that support the International Olympic Committee the most. These are large international companies that are definitely interested in ensuring that their reputation and support are not used for war propaganda."
Background:
- On 27 January, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the beginning of an international campaign in order to prevent Russian athletes from entering the Olympics.
- On 28 January, Zelenskyy wrote to presidents of the world's leading sports federations, urging them to make up their minds about the International Olympic Committee's decision to reinstate Russian athletes in international competitions.
- Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee (IOC), said that he was willing to "explore the possibility" of allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports, even though this could lead to a boycott of the competition by Ukraine.
- On 29 January, Zelenskyy addressed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with a letter about the possibility of Russian athletes being allowed to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
