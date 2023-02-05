Ukraine sends letters to sponsors of Olympic Committee – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has sent letters to the companies that support the International Olympic Committee the most when it comes to possible participation of Russian athletes in the next year's Olympics.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We also continue our diplomatic marathon to prevent the Kremlin from using world sports and the Olympic movement for its propaganda. Representatives of a terrorist state should have no place at the Olympics and international tournaments.

Ukraine has sent respective letters to the companies that support the International Olympic Committee the most. These are large international companies that are definitely interested in ensuring that their reputation and support are not used for war propaganda."

Background:

