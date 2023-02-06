All Sections
Russian forces attack 3 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 February 2023, 01:17

Russian invaders shelled 3 hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast during 5 February with 17 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians dropped a bomb on the Esman hromada.

They also attacked the Seredyna-Buda hromada with mortars and delivered four strikes.

About 12 machine gun rounds were discharged towards a village in the Druzhba hromada.

These attacks did not result in casualties or destruction.

