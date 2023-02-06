First Leopard 2 tank Canada pledged for Ukraine arrives in Poland

The first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada pledged for Ukraine has arrived in Poland.

Source: Anita Anand, Canada’s Defence Minister, on Twitter

Quote from Anita Anand: "The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank that we've donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we’ll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment."

Background: Canada announced that it will donate four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late January 2023, soon after Germany’s key decision to send tanks to Ukraine.

When asked why Canada was only sending four tanks to Ukraine, Anand said that Canada has a total of 82 Leopard 2 tanks, but did not mention how many of them are ready to be deployed in combat.

