No personnel changes expected in defence sector this week – Ukraine's MP

Davyd Arakhamia, the Head of the Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] parliament faction, has stated that this week there will be no personnel changes in the defence sector; instead, the appointments of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine are expected.

Source: Arakhamia on Telegram

Quote: "There will be no personnel changes in the defence sector this week."

Details: According to Arakhamia, at the same time, the appointments of the Minister of Internal Affairs and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine are expected.

Background:

Earlier, UP sources stated that starting next week, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, will leave his post, and Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), is likely to head the Defence Ministry instead.

On 5 February, the Servant of the People parliamentary bloc reported that the faction will vote to dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Minister for Strategic Industries Pavlo Riabikin. According to UP sources, Reznikov is being considered for the position of Minister for Strategic Industries.

Oleksii Reznikov stated that neither the president nor the prime minister have offered him the job of heading the Ministry for Strategic Industries, but he would refuse if such an offer came.

