Russia to receive new batch of Iranian reconnaissance drones soon – Defence Intelligence

Russia has used about 660 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones in the war against Ukraine. A new batch of these UAVs is expected to reach the Russian military soon.

Source: press office of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence; RBC Ukraine news agency

Quote: "As for drones, the Russian Federation really has problems with its arsenal, including drones. To date, they have used approximately 660 Shahed drones. The contract provides for 1,750 units. It also takes time for their delivery and preparation.

According to our data, they will now have another batch of deliveries – we will specify the number of drones."

Details: Defence Intelligence emphasised that before this, the Russians imported drones in batches of 250-300 pieces. The intelligence added that it takes a massive swarm of drones to break through the Ukrainian air defence system and hit targets. A small number of these, 5 to 10 drones, will not cause such an effect.

Background:

Vadym Skibitskyi, spokesman of the Defence Intelligence, also reported that Russia had used approximately 660 Iranian Shahed drones as of the beginning of January 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!