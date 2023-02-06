Explosions rang out in Berdiansk, air defence systems activated

Three explosions rang out in the occupied Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the afternoon of 6 February; according to reports, air defence system was online.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine's public broadcaster], citing Viktoriia Halitsina, the Head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration

Quote: "At this time, it is known that there were three explosions. Apparently, the enemy's air defence system downed two. One more hit its target."

Details: The explosions reportedly rang out at around 13:00.

