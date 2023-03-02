All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Vice Chancellor proposes linking German arms exports to moral values

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 08:40

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has proposed that German arms exports be linked to moral values.

Source: Habeck in an interview with German business news magazine Wirtschaftswoche

Details: Habeck said that Germany has to ask "who is the perpetrator and who is the victim" when faced with export decisions.

"I think lifting the complete taboo on supplying weapons to combat zones has been the right decision in relation to Ukraine," Habeck said.

"From the point of view of general political practice, however, this could only mean one thing: that whenever we are making decisions about licensing exports in the future we have to ask ourselves who is the perpetrator and who is the victim, aggressor and defender, and make decisions accordingly," he added.

Habeck explained he believed that Germany should supply weapons to countries "whose values are similar to ours and who are our partners," and to hold a firmer line on dictatorships.

Since World War II, Germany has adhered to the rule of not supplying weapons to conflict zones, but Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has changed this.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News