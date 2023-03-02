German Vice Chancellor proposes linking German arms exports to moral values

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has proposed that German arms exports be linked to moral values.

Source: Habeck in an interview with German business news magazine Wirtschaftswoche

Details: Habeck said that Germany has to ask "who is the perpetrator and who is the victim" when faced with export decisions.

"I think lifting the complete taboo on supplying weapons to combat zones has been the right decision in relation to Ukraine," Habeck said.

"From the point of view of general political practice, however, this could only mean one thing: that whenever we are making decisions about licensing exports in the future we have to ask ourselves who is the perpetrator and who is the victim, aggressor and defender, and make decisions accordingly," he added.

Habeck explained he believed that Germany should supply weapons to countries "whose values are similar to ours and who are our partners," and to hold a firmer line on dictatorships.

Since World War II, Germany has adhered to the rule of not supplying weapons to conflict zones, but Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has changed this.

