Putin on "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group": they want to steal our history and memory

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 13:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that people like the members of the "Ukrainian SRG" [sabotage and reconnaissance group] want to deprive Russia of its historical memory and history. 

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Putin, speaking to participants of the Mentor School educational programme

Quote: "They have carried out another terrorist attack. Infiltrated the border territory and opened fire on civilians."

Details: Putin emphasised that these are "the sort of people who set themselves the task of depriving Russia of its historical memory, its history, traditions and language". He reiterated that the crimes are being committed by neo-Nazis and "their masters".

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, on the border with Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had apparently entered the region, taken local civilians hostage, and fired on a car.
  • The story was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but the details being posted contradicted each other. Against this backdrop, there were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, Ukrainian border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia was under control and said the suggestion that there is a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation was an information provocation by the aggressor country.
  •  Later, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

