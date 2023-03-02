All Sections
Moldovan Parliament condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 14:10

The Moldovan Parliament approved a declaration condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, and Dodon's [Moldova’s ex-president with pro-Russian views – ed.] associates ostentatiously left the hall.

Source: Newsmaker, as European Pravda writes. 

At a meeting on 2 March, Moldovan parliamentarians voted in favour of a text introduced by Maia Sandu's PAS party on 24 February, the anniversary of the start of full-scale war.

The text notes that since 2014, Russia has been waging an unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, which has turned into a full-scale war since 2022. The declaration emphasises that Russia's actions constitute war crimes and are a gross violation of the principles of international law. The Russian Federation is called to end the war and withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders.

On 1 March, the Bloc of Communists and Socialists [co-presided by Igor Dodon – ed.] of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova registered its draft declaration "on guarantees for the preservation of peace in Moldova'', and a communist parliamentarian, Vladimir Voronin, proposed to create a commission to work out a joint text of the declaration. In response, the speaker suggested that communists and socialists "try calling a spade a spade". After that, the faction members defiantly left the hall, only members of the parliamentary majority voted.

Members of the Șor Party were not present at the meeting. At the beginning of the week, a protest of several thousand people took place at the party’s initiative – the participants of the protest blocked the freeway.

