Air-raid warnings issued over Ukraine for 15 minutes
Thursday, 2 March 2023, 17:55
An air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine.
Source: Air-raid warning map
The alert was first announced in Kyiv and almost immediately spread to other oblasts. It was cancelled 15 minutes later.
Background:
- On 1 March, around 19:00, air-raid warnings were also issued in Kyiv and most oblasts. It lasted 10-15 minutes.
