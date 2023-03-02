Air-raid warnings issued over Ukraine for 15 minutes

An air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine.

The alert was first announced in Kyiv and almost immediately spread to other oblasts. It was cancelled 15 minutes later.

On 1 March, around 19:00, air-raid warnings were also issued in Kyiv and most oblasts. It lasted 10-15 minutes.

