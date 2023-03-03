All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack 10 locations in Sumy Oblast, causing damage and destruction

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 00:13

Russian forces attacked 10 hromadas [administrative units designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] in Sumy Oblast on Thursday, 2 March: Nova Sloboda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne hromadas. A total of 177 artillery shells, rockets and mortar-launched bombs hit the hromadas.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Seredyna-Buda hromada: Two private houses in the village of Rozhkovychi were damaged after the hromada was hit by nine mortar-launched bombs between 07:45 and 08:15 this morning.

Esman hromada: A power line and several private houses in the village of Studenok were hit by tubed artillery (four projectiles fired at 10:30). A residential  building in the village of Ulanove caught fire after Russian forces deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in an attack at 15:45.

Khotin hromada: An agricultural firm’s office building and a wood storage facility in the village of Kindrativka were damaged after a Russian self-propelled artillery system fired at the village around 11:40 (the Russians fired four projectiles).

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: A high-voltage power line near the village of Novovasylivka was damaged as a result of a Russian tubed-artillery shelling at 11:50 (the Russians fired 10 projectiles).

Nova Sloboda hromada: Three private houses in the village of Boiaro-Lezhachi were damaged in tubed artillery shelling at 13:57 (the Russians fired seven projectiles).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News