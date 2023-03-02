All Sections
Russian forces attack 10 locations in Sumy Oblast, causing damage and destruction

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 23:13
Russian forces attacked 10 hromadas [administrative units designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] in Sumy Oblast on Thursday, 2 March: Nova Sloboda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne hromadas. A total of 177 artillery shells, rockets and mortar-launched bombs hit the hromadas.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Seredyna-Buda hromada: Two private houses in the village of Rozhkovychi were damaged after the hromada was hit by nine mortar-launched bombs between 07:45 and 08:15 this morning.

Esman hromada: A power line and several private houses in the village of Studenok were hit by tubed artillery (four projectiles fired at 10:30). A residential  building in the village of Ulanove caught fire after Russian forces deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in an attack at 15:45.

Khotin hromada: An agricultural firm’s office building and a wood storage facility in the village of Kindrativka were damaged after a Russian self-propelled artillery system fired at the village around 11:40 (the Russians fired four projectiles).

Znob-Novhorodske hromada: A high-voltage power line near the village of Novovasylivka was damaged as a result of a Russian tubed-artillery shelling at 11:50 (the Russians fired 10 projectiles).

Nova Sloboda hromada: Three private houses in the village of Boiaro-Lezhachi were damaged in tubed artillery shelling at 13:57 (the Russians fired seven projectiles).

