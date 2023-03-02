All Sections
Ukraine will change strategy of Crimea's liberation: Danilov explains his statement

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 23:58
Ukraine will change strategy of Crimea's liberation: Danilov explains his statement

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has stated that, given the current circumstances in terms of the liberation of Crimea, Ukraine cannot be guided by the strategy that the state leadership adopted in 2021.

Source: Danilov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: On 2 March, Danilov announced that Ukraine would change its strategy for the future liberation of Crimea. He later explained his words. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Danilov: "On 24 March 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued Decree No. 17 on the Strategy for the De-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. For the first time since 2014, we worked out all the moments there. And the initial proposal was to solve this issue by political and diplomatic means.

However, given the circumstances that are happening today in our country, we must consider this strategy, make appropriate changes to it, vote for these changes at a meeting of the National Security Council, and after that, the president must either issue a new decree or make changes to the strategy that was adopted."

Details: Danilov noted that there is "nothing conspiratorial" in his statement, and the state leadership is working with relevant documents to ensure that they meet the interests of Ukraine and its citizens.

Advertisement: