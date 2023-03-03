All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine will change strategy of Crimea's liberation: Danilov explains his statement

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 00:58

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has stated that, given the current circumstances in terms of the liberation of Crimea, Ukraine cannot be guided by the strategy that the state leadership adopted in 2021.

Source: Danilov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: On 2 March, Danilov announced that Ukraine would change its strategy for the future liberation of Crimea. He later explained his words. 

Quote from Danilov: "On 24 March 2021, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued Decree No. 17 on the Strategy for the De-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. For the first time since 2014, we worked out all the moments there. And the initial proposal was to solve this issue by political and diplomatic means.

However, given the circumstances that are happening today in our country, we must consider this strategy, make appropriate changes to it, vote for these changes at a meeting of the National Security Council, and after that, the president must either issue a new decree or make changes to the strategy that was adopted."

Details: Danilov noted that there is "nothing conspiratorial" in his statement, and the state leadership is working with relevant documents to ensure that they meet the interests of Ukraine and its citizens.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News