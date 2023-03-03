All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 07:52

About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on Facebook

Quote: "Representatives of the so-called occupation authorities exert pressure on the local population with the aim of appropriating land plots. The majority of residents of Boiove in Kherson Oblast refused to transfer their private plots to the local occupation administration.

As of 1 March of this year, about 200 people from this settlement were taken to an unknown destination for so-called filtration  measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses."

Details: It is also reported that the Russian invaders continue to rob the population in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In particular, since the beginning of February 2023, Russian mercenaries have begun to actively take cars from residents who have not obtained Russian passports, according to the General Staff report.

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, the occupying so-called administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has not paid salaries to state employees for two months.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News