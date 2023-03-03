All Sections
200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 06:52
About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on Facebook

Quote: "Representatives of the so-called occupation authorities exert pressure on the local population with the aim of appropriating land plots. The majority of residents of Boiove in Kherson Oblast refused to transfer their private plots to the local occupation administration.

As of 1 March of this year, about 200 people from this settlement were taken to an unknown destination for so-called filtration  measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses."

Details: It is also reported that the Russian invaders continue to rob the population in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In particular, since the beginning of February 2023, Russian mercenaries have begun to actively take cars from residents who have not obtained Russian passports, according to the General Staff report.

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, the occupying so-called administration in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has not paid salaries to state employees for two months.

