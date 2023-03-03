All Sections
Shot down Russian tank exhibited in Vilnius is jokingly put up for sale

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 08:28

A Russian T-72 tank that was put out of action in Ukraine and is currently on display in Vilnius, Lithuania, has been jokingly put up for sale on a local online platform to urge Lithuanians to donate to Ukraine. 

Source: Delfi media outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: The advertisement appeared on the Autoplius.lt website on 2 March 2023. Its author gave all the measurements and year of production, adding a washing machine and a toilet to the tank’s equipment. He has also added a humorous description, comparing the tank to a car. 

"The vehicle has made only one trip from Belgorod to Dmytrivka. The tank did not sink, even though it crossed over one river… There is no boot, but you can transport your belongings on the top, as this was tried before…

Spacious interior, good soundproofing, there are no keys, no need to change tyres, you will never get a parking ticket because there are no wipers under which you can put a penalty notice. By the way, there will always be a free parking place in Vilnius on Heroiv Ukrainy Street (Heroes of Ukraine Street) [near the Embassy of the Russian Federation – ed.] – you’ll be able to get it repaired under warranty there… It is an exclusive vehicle, it draws attention on the road. Attention from women is guaranteed – I have just parked it in the centre of Vilnius, and elderly ladies with red carnations ran up right away," the author jokes. 

1482 – the charity number of the Blue/Yellow Foundation supporting Ukraine - was indicated as a contact number. The platform that displayed the advertisement has added a note that there is a way to donate €5 to Ukraine. 

Background: Fundraising campaign Radarom!, launched for buying radar stations for Ukraine, ended in Lithuania raising €14 million in total.

