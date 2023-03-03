All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses G20 meeting and special tribunal for Russia with his US counterpart

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 11:43

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, held telephone negotiations with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, on Friday, 3 March.

Source: European Pravda; Kuleba on Twitter

Details: According to Kuleba, the US Secretary of State informed him on his discussions at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi the day before.

"I elaborated on our further steps to create a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine: our next big undertaking is to ensure accountability for Russia’s leadership. Coordinated efforts are key," emphasised Kuleba.

Background:

  • On Thursday, on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting, Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and the war in Ukraine. This was the first meeting between the two since January 2022.
  • However, the Russian media reported that both officials did not meet on the sidelines of the summit, but talked on the way. There weren’t any mentions of conversation with Blinken on Lavrov’s press conference, that took place after the summit. 
  • Foreign Ministers of the leading industrial and developing countries (G20) could not agree on a joint final statement because of divergences of opinion on the war in Ukraine.

