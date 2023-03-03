All Sections
Head of Ukrainian Railways becomes non-staff adviser to Zelenskyy

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:30

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Chairman of state-owned Ukrainian Railways, who announced his resignation this week, was appointed a non-staff adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Presidential decree No. 127/2023

Details: "To appoint Kamyshin Oleksandr Mykolayovych as an Adviser to the President of Ukraine (non-staff)," the document dated  3 March reads.

According to Youcontrol, Kamyshin is currently the head of JSC Ukrainian Railways.

Background: On Monday, Chairman of Ukrainian Railways Oleksandr Kamyshin announced that he was resigning to head the company's European integration office in Europe.

In August 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kamyshin as acting chairman of the Ukrainian Railways. In March 2022, he announced his appointment on a permanent basis for four years.

Kamyshin previously served as an advisor to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Prior to that, he worked at KPMG as an auditor (2006-2008), at Tomas Fiala's Dragon Capital fund (owner of Ukrainska Pravda) (2008-2012), and as CEO of KMZ Industries. Since July 2011, he has been the publisher of Latifundist Media.

From April 2012 to April 2019, he held the position of Investment Manager at Rinat Akhmetov's SCM. At the same time, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Portinvest. Since January 2020, he has been the managing partner of Fortior Capital.

