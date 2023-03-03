All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


MiG aircraft takes off without escort of radar aircraft in Belarus despite government's claims about its "good condition"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 March 2023, 14:52
MiG aircraft takes off without escort of radar aircraft in Belarus despite government's claims about its good condition

A Russian MiG-31K interceptor jet took to the air in Belarus on Friday without the A-50U airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEWC), even though the authorities claimed that the radar aircraft was "fine".

Source: independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun

Quote: "The MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces took to the air from the Machulishchy airbase at 09:00 and landed at 11:01. It was followed by an escort fighter from the Baranavichy air base.

Advertisement:

Yet since it was not followed by the A-50U AWACS, the likelihood of supersonic aero ballistic missiles Kinzhal being launched from the MiG-31K decreased."

Details: The A-50U aircraft is used for "scanning" the North of Ukraine, which allows Russians to detect the Ukrainian air defence systems and aircrafts in the air for further launch of missiles, bypassing the Ukrainian air defence.

Background:

  • On the morning of 26 February, the BYPOL initiative reported explosions at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. There was information about a damaged Russian AWACS aircraft.
  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans were behind it. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.
  • Later, media sources published satellite images of the aircraft before and after the incident.
  • Journalists compared the images and came to the conclusion that there were dark spots on its wings after the incident. At the same time, it was not possible to confirm the damage to the aircraft, because the spots can be just a visual effect caused, for example, by snow cover on the wings.
  • On 1 March, Belarusian Defence Ministry published a video of an allegedly unharmed A-50 aircraft at Machulishchy airfield, moving along on the runway at night.
  • Partisans, in their turn, published a video shot by the drone which landed on a radar station of this aircraft with no obstacles despite the Belarusian authorities’ claims that the airbase was guarded.
  • On 2 March, monitoring groups reported that the Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which was damaged as a result of a drone attack, flew from Belarus to Russia for repairs.
  • The administration of Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, denied this statement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: