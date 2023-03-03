Police cars and cars with volunteers shelled by Russians in Kherson Oblast

A police car and a car with volunteers from the city of Kryvyi Rih have been shelled by Russians in the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Police on Facebook

Quote: "After responding to a call, police and a car with volunteers from Kryvyi Rih were attacked by Russians. A service police car was hit with shell fragments and took mechanical damage, and only a pile of metal was left from the volunteers’ car."

Details: The investigative operative police group was going to a call, and the volunteers were heading to a village in order to evacuate a senior woman and deliver humanitarian aid.

The police remarks that their service car was struck with a shell; three civilians and two policemen got injured.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were first to help the injured. They took the heavily injured volunteers to the hospital.

Policemen got to the hospital on their own. They were diagnosed with shell shock and brain contusion.

The Kherson Oblast Police opened a criminal proceeding under Article 438 (breaking the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

