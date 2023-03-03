All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police cars and cars with volunteers shelled by Russians in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 March 2023, 16:15
Police cars and cars with volunteers shelled by Russians in Kherson Oblast

A police car and a car with volunteers from the city of Kryvyi Rih have been shelled by Russians in the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Police on Facebook

Quote: "After responding to a call, police and a car with volunteers from Kryvyi Rih were attacked by Russians. A service police car was hit with shell fragments and took mechanical damage, and only a pile of metal was left from the volunteers’ car."

Advertisement:

Details: The investigative operative police group was going to a call, and the volunteers were heading to a village in order to evacuate a senior woman and deliver humanitarian aid.

The police remarks that their service car was struck with a shell; three civilians and two policemen got injured.

 
PHOTO from POLICE 

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were first to help the injured. They took the heavily injured volunteers to the hospital.

Policemen got to the hospital on their own. They were diagnosed with shell shock and brain contusion.

The Kherson Oblast Police opened a criminal proceeding under Article 438 (breaking the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: