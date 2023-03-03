All Sections
Russian Foreign Minister ridiculed in India during speech about "Ukrainian aggression" and "independence from West"

European PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 18:53

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, was ridiculed during his speech in India when he claimed that Russia wants to stop the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Lavrov made a speech at a separate panel within the framework of Raisina Dialogue, the main Indian conference for geopolitics and geoeconomics. The video of Lavrov's speech was published by an Indian media outlet Firstpost. At the conference, Lavrov was asked how the invasion of Ukraine affected the Russian energy sector.

"The war, which we are trying to stop, and which was launched against us using Ukrainian people," the public laughed after this phrase but Lavrov continued after a brief pause: "of course, it influenced the policy of Russia, including energy policy. And the blunt way to describe what changed [is that] we would not anymore rely on any partners in the West."

"We would not allow them to blow [up] the pipelines again," he added, hinting at the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, published a video on his Facebook page and added the following caption: "The Russian artificial intelligence for parallel import made a speech at a G20 event in India".

As it was reported, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the G20 states were not able to agree on a final joint declaration at the meeting in India due to a debate concerning the war in Ukraine.

