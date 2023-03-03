Ukraine strengthens energy system protection before next heating season

By the next heating season, Ukraine will strengthen the protection of electricity distribution systems and generation facilities through covering and air and missile defence systems.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal recalled that the Russians attacked both distribution stations and electricity generation enterprises, and a significant part of them was destroyed. Therefore, the government plans to resort to measures that will protect distribution substations from Russian drone and missile attacks.

Advertisement:

"The relevant projects have been developed and will soon be implemented. We will do this throughout the year, preparing for the next heating season," Shmyhal stressed and noted that they will also take care of the safety of power plants. According to him, they already have air and missile defence systems installed.

Background:

In four and a half months, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, 255 missiles and drones struck the energy infrastructure. Of these, 214 hit the facilities of the high–voltage network of Ukrenergo.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!