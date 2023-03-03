All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine strengthens energy system protection before next heating season

Friday, 3 March 2023, 19:57

By the next heating season, Ukraine will strengthen the protection of electricity distribution systems and generation facilities through covering and air and missile defence systems.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal recalled that the Russians attacked both distribution stations and electricity generation enterprises, and a significant part of them was destroyed. Therefore, the government plans to resort to measures that will protect distribution substations from Russian drone and missile attacks.

"The relevant projects have been developed and will soon be implemented. We will do this throughout the year, preparing for the next heating season," Shmyhal stressed and noted that they will also take care of the safety of power plants. According to him, they already have air and missile defence systems installed.

Background:

In four and a half months, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, 255 missiles and drones struck the energy infrastructure. Of these, 214 hit the facilities of the high–voltage network of Ukrenergo.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News