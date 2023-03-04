"People's Volunteer Militia" being created in Crimea to fight pro-Ukrainian movement

In Simferopol, Crimea, Russian invaders are creating a "People's Volunteer Militia", fearing the strengthening of the pro-Ukrainian movement.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In Simferopol, in the temporarily occupied Republic of Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities are creating so-called "People's Volunteer Militia", fearing the activation of the pro-Ukrainian movement and the actions of patriotic groups."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the General Staff, there is a shortage of law enforcement officers due to the war in Ukraine, therefore one of the tasks of these units should be to identify artillery spotters and saboteurs, in addition to patrolling the city.

