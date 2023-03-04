Russians reduce number of missile carriers in Black Sea for third day in row

The Russian occupiers have withdrawn one more Kalibr cruise missile carrier from the Black Sea.

Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: As of the morning of 4 March, 16 Russian warships are deployed for combat duty in the Black Sea, including 3 Kalibr missile carriers armed with a total of 16 cruise missiles.

There were 4 such carriers yesterday, and there were 5 of them two days ago.

At the same time, one Russian warship is deployed in the Azov Sea.

