Zelenskyy discusses Ukrainian Peace Formula with President of European Parliament

European PravdaSaturday, 4 March 2023, 12:20

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had held a meeting in Lviv with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and discussed the promotion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Source: press service of the head of state, reports European Pravda

Quote: "The presidents of Ukraine and the European Parliament discussed the promotion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the prospects of involving a wide range of world players, primarily Global South countries, in the upcoming summit in support of peace."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine aims to complete the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations as soon as possible and start negotiations on joining the EU already this year.

The interlocutors discussed the perspective of the functioning of the Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Ukraine, which will contribute to enhancing cooperation and stepping up European integration processes.

"The President of the European Parliament assured [Zelenskyy] of the unwavering support of our country in resisting full-scale Russian aggression, as it protects not only itself, but also Europe, and on the way to membership in the European family, of which Ukraine is an inseparable part," President's Office said.

Background: The United for Justice conference was held in Lviv on Friday, 3 March, and Zelenskyy spoke at the event.

A number of European guests were also in Lviv, in particular, president of Latvia,  as well as foreign ministers of Estonia and the Netherlands.

Advertisement: